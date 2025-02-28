The Pitt season 1 episode 9 cliffhanger: Is Dana okay?

We knew that The Pitt season 1 episode 9 had the potential to bring with it a number of shocking moments. Yet, who saw that cliffhanger coming?

For a lot of the past several episodes, we have seen Doug (Drew Powell) serve as this awful and unruly presence in the waiting room, someone who wanted to see a doctor faster than anyone despite his capacity to wait. After being threatened with the police and eventually deciding that he does not want to wait anymore, he punches Dana (Katherine LaNasa) after seeing her on a smoke break on his way out.

Ultimately, this is a shocking moment in a season that can be incredibly gritty and violent. As it turns out, this is also something very-much pulled from reality. Here is what LaNasa had to say to TV Insider:

“I read it on the page, and I’m a dancer, and I think I just detached from the fact that I was going to be hit because I have been hit in the past … I thought, ‘Oh, well, here’s this physical thing, and they’ll have a stunt person and then I’ll fall down, and then this will happen and that will happen. There’ll just be these little pieces that we’ll shoot.’ I think I just wanted to detach emotionally from the violence of it, and when we actually did it, it was like, wow, to really process that this is something that these types of people go through. When I shadowed the nurse at LA County, she told me this is very common for the nurses to get hit, punched, kicked bit, you name it.”

Is Dana going to be okay? We at least know that she’s at a great place to be treated, but we also hope that at the same time, someone rushes out and arrests Doug for what he’s done. This guy does not deserve to just walk free after such a senseless act of violence.

