The Pitt renewed for season 2 over at Max!

Less than 24 hours after the latest episode of The Pitt arrived on Max, we are now pleased to report that there is more on the way!

Today, the streamer chose to indicate that there is so much more ahead of the Noah Wyle medical drama, which has proven itself to be a hit within almost every possible quadrant. We have seen the show deliver a rather fantastic total audience, plus also some strong reviews from critics all over the country. It remains to be seen when a season 2 will premiere, let alone what the story will be … but there is a lot still to be excited about!

In a statement, here is what a number of important people associated with The Pitt had to say about the renewal:

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Max Original Programming – “It’s been a thrill to watch audiences embrace THE PITT as an update to procedural storytelling with a cast who authentically embody the heroics of doctors and nurses on shift in a 2025 emergency room. Our collaboration with John Wells, R. Scott Gemmill, Noah Wyle and Warner Bros. Television has been an incredibly rewarding experience, and we are excited to continue down this path with another season.”

Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group and WBD U.S. Networks – “From its powerful stories to its realistic set and unique real-time format, THE PITT is truly a masterclass in storytelling — and it’s all due to the talented team of executive producers and crew, and the incredible ensemble cast who truly embody the pace and pressure of a hospital emergency department. John, Noah, Scott and the team have so many more stories to tell, and we are thankful to our partners at Max for giving them the opportunity to do so.”

Executive producers John Wells, R. Scott Gemmill, and Noah Wyle – “We’re excited and delighted with the audience response for our first season of THE PITT and can’t be more appreciative of our partners at Max and Warner Bros. Television for all of their extraordinary support throughout our first season.”

Remember that while you wait for so much more of The Pitt to arrive, there is still a lot to look forward to! New episodes are going to be coming your way every Thursday night.

What do you think about The Pitt being renewed for a season 3 at Max?

