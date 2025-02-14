The Pitt season 1 episode 8 spoilers: Will Robby fall apart?

Next week on Max, you are going to have an opportunity to dive into The Pitt season 1 episode 8 — so what will the story be?

Well, for starters, here is your reminder that we are in a pretty devastating place for some characters — especially Collins. Remember that she is someone who has a miscarriage at the end of episode 7, and what she does from here will be painful. She has to figure out if she stays at work, heads home, or gets support. There is also the question of whether or not she tells Robby, especially since the two do seem to have some sort of history here.

Speaking in a new interview right now with TVLine, star and executive producer Noah Wyle does indicate that there is a lot of struggle ahead for Robby — though at the same time, it remains to be seen if some of that is related to Collins or not:

“This is not your normal day or your normal shift for [Robby], and he probably should have stayed home … We watch that professional mask and demeanor erode over the course of the shift until he is no longer able to keep those compartments airtight any longer.”

We do think that learning about what is happening with Collins will cause Robby to struggle further, but that is not the only thing that could. Remember that this is someone who is also still dealing with the aftermath of what happened during the pandemic, especially with his mentor. There is also the specter of that dangerous guy in David lingering over everything, and we are worried that he will cause harm to some other people.

