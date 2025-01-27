The Pitt season 2: EP ‘excited’ about renewal possibility

We are a handful of episodes into The Pitt on Max and so far, we tend to think that executives are pretty thrilled with the show. How can they not?

Well, the first thing that you have to note here is that the streaming service does not share ratings info publicly for this series or any other; yet, early indicators are that it has fared really well, and we know that the critical reception is there for its depiction of medicine as well as its real-time format.

So while no official renewal is out there yet, it does continue to feel like a sure thing — and we remain happy with a lot of the positive buzz behind the scenes. Speaking in an interview with Variety, executive producer John Wells had the following to say about the future prospects:

I think there’s a possibility to do more. We haven’t really talked about it. We are going to see how it continues to do, but so far, so good. The reviews have been very strong, and it seems to be doing well on Max, so they will tell us at some point whether they would like more. I think we would probably be excited to try and figure it out.

Of course, the unique challenge with more of The Pitt is when to set it, especially if you are telling the story of another shift. Do you jump forward a year, or do something close to season 1? There are a lot of interesting possibilities and challenges to explore, but at this point, we trust this creative team to figure it out. After all, it feels like they have earned the benefit of the doubt here tremendously.

