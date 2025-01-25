The Pitt season 1 episode 5 promo: Who falsified records?

As we get ourselves prepared now to see The Pitt season 1 episode 5 on Max in a matter of days, is a new controversy erupting? It feels like that may be the case and ironically, it is for a character who is not even presently on-screen.

Back at the start of the season, we had a chance to see Animal Kingdom alum Shawn Hatosy come on board this series in the role of Dr. Jack Abbott, a physician who worked seemingly the night shift and had a particularly tough time with a lot of it. We’ve seen elements of his work already, but a decision with one young woman in particular may have enormous consequences.

As the preview over at the link here now gives away, Abbott ended up potentially falsifying some medical records in order to ensure a certain treatment for said patient, but if the wrong party finds out about this, the repercussions could be huge. Both Robby and Collins both are aware of this, with Collins also noting that the consequences for her could be different from Noah Wyle’s character.

Could this prove to be a big story or not? That’s the mystery for now, mostly because it feels as though some stories on The Pitt are meant to last for a long time whereas some others may just come and go. If you are the powers-that-be on this show in particular, we tend to think the goal is really to keep people guessing as to when some things will be resolved and from there, when some others will not. Because this is a 15-episode show and much longer than the average season on streaming, there is room for a lot of evolution and change.

What do you think we are going to be seeing on The Pitt season 1 episode 5, at least per the promo?

Share your thoughts and hopes below! Once you do just that, come back — there are some more updates on the way.

