The Pitt season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Can Robby move on?

As you do get yourselves prepared to see The Pitt season 1 episode 5 on Max, there are absolutely many things you can wonder.

What is a good starting-off point? It really comes down to this question: Is Robby going to make it through all of this 15-hour shift? We’ve only reached episode 4 at this point and it is clear that Noah Wyle’s character is starting to crack.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

In a way, you can argue that the character’s complicated emotional state makes all the sense in the world. Just think about it for a moment. He’s clearly gone through a lot of trauma due to working in the pandemic and now, he’s had to be there for siblings watching their parent die. That clearly took a huge toll on him but after a brief trip to the bathroom, he is back to putting on a brave face; we just have to wait and see how long that is actually going to last.

What other stories do we want some answers to?

Well, one of the biggest ones at this point has to be learning a little bit more all about what’s going on with McKay and that ankle monitor, though it feels like that is more or less a slow drip. Meanwhile, it would be equally nice to get more intel when it comes to if that David storyline is coming back or not.

Also, remember that the ambulance is still on the loose! We are waiting to learn something more there, but no doubt the problem comes down to whether or not a show set in a hospital is the best place for us to actually get a lot more insight on this particular subject or not.

Related – How is the picture looking at present for a possible The Pitt season 2?

What do you most want to see moving into The Pitt season 1 episode 5 on Max?

Do you think that Robby is going to make it through the entirety of his shift? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some more information.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







