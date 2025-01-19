The Pitt season 2 renewal odds grow after early ratings success

Max took a chance when they first picked up The Pitt to series — after all, this is not their typical sort of show! We are talking here about a 15-episode medical drama that has a lot of network TV DNA. The big difference here is that it can be more intense and heart-pounding than anything you’d see in that medium.

So, was the streaming service able to really cash in on their big-time risk here? Based on some of the early numbers that we’ve seen, we would argue here that the answer is a commanding “yes.”

According to a new report from The Wrap, the first two installments of the show saw their audience grow tenfold within their first week on Max, “doubling the average growth” of any other drama series there. It has already managed to enter the top 5 list of the most-watched Max original debuts ever, both globally and also here in the United States.

What all of this amounts to at this point is rather simple: There is a good chance that The Pitt comes back for another season. A lot of this is ultimately just going to come down to how many people who watched the first two episodes end up sticking with it. The reviews for the show have been largely positive, and we do think that presence of ER veterans John Wells and Noah Wyle have made this an even more attractive property for people deciding whether or not to check it out.

We should note here, of course, that Max has no real need to rush into a renewal one way or another; however, the earlier they can do that here, the more likely it is that they are going to have more installments ready to go in a short period of time.

