The Pitt season 1 episode 4 promo: The stolen ambulance

Max has now revealed the new promo for The Pitt season 1 episode 4 — so what more can we say about what’s ahead?

Well, as many of you more than likely know at this point, a big part of what makes this specific show special is the way in which they are telling the story of Robby’s shift in real time. With that, what you see coming up will have carried over from what we saw this week, and that is important for a number of different reasons.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of further!

First and foremost, Noah Wyle’s character is still right in the thick of things with some of the patients that are already at the hospital, including two family members who are struggling mightily with the idea of letting a loved one go. Also, you have the young woman who is carrying the weight of responsibility of someone she barely knew overdosing. There’s also the issue of the deceased young man’s parents, who have already caused at least one scene in the hospital already.

You can see the full promo for this episode of The Pitt over here, and there are of course some other questions surfacing beyond what we have already raised. Take, for example, the stolen ambulance! Why did someone take that so early in the morning? Just remember here that while the show is not exactly a documentary, we do think that there are real-life incidents that probably inspired at least a reasonable amount of what we are seeing here. John Wells and the entire production team know this world well.

This is a brutal world, and the medical field (especially in America) is stuffed full of complicated stuff. Be prepared for that to be largely the way of things here through the remainder of the series.

Related – Learn more entering the next episode of The Pitt right now

What do you think we are going to see within The Pitt season 1 episode 4 when it arrives?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for other updates you do not want to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







