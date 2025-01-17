The Pitt season 1 episode 4 preview: What will Robby do?

Next week on Max, you are going to have an opportunity to dive into The Pitt season 1 episode 4 — so what stories will come alongside that?

In a medical sense, you can easily argue that Robby and some of the other doctors / nurses / medical students are going to have new patients. Not all of them they will be able to save, which was of course a major part of episode 3. However, the most curious storyline we may have at this point is one that ventures a little more out of normal territory for a doctor. With that, we look more at the situation involving David.

At the end of episode 3, Noah Wyle’s character wrestled with whether or not to call the authorities on David, as he concerned himself with the idea that he would be ruining the young man’s life. However, if he does not do so, the blood of innocent victims may end up on his hands. The moment that Robby made the decision to make a list of some women he wanted to eliminate, it was going beyond just someone with the occasional dark thought; this shows a level of intention and planning that makes him incredibly dangerous.

Personally, we tend to think that Robby should alert someone; while he can try to lure David back to the hospital with some fabricated claim about his mother, that does little to alleviate the problem, especially if he chooses to ignore any sort of discussions about his own mental health.

Are there other cases we want to see continue in this episode? Sure, and in general, the primary plot of the whole season may be what happens when it comes to the possible sale of the hospital. We recognize that the entirety of this season takes place in a day but at the same time, we do still want answers.

