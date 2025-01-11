The Pitt season 2, if renewed, could have fast turnaround

We are only two episodes into The Pitt season 1 on Max and by virtue of that alone, it is hard to predict the long-term future. Yet, it does appear as though there is a good chance that a season 2 happens and it does, it may not be too long of a wait.

Speaking to The Wrap recently, executive producer John Wells had a pretty simple answer to the question of when they could return: “If the question is, could we be back on the air at the same time next year? Yes.”

So why is all of this so important? Well, it comes back to a handful of reasons, with the biggest one being that there are a lot of shows out there that tend to have pretty long turnarounds from one season to the next. That is especially the case on streaming, with popular shows such as The Boys, House of the Dragon, and Stranger Things often having breaks of two years or more between seasons. That makes it a little harder to build consistency and the idea with The Pitt is that it could continue to keep people invested on an annual basis.

Of course, it is worth noting that even if Wells and the team could make a new season of this show every year, it does not mean Max would air them in that interval, as they often do have the final say in a lot of this. Meanwhile, viewers have to check this show out! There is a lot of uncertainty there just because medical shows like this are not often made within the streaming or cable architecture, and in that way, The Pitt has more in common with a network show.

