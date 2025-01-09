The Pitt season 1 episode 3 air date, road ahead on Max

Following the big two-episode premiere today on Max, what more can we say here regarding The Pitt season 1 episode 3? There is, without a doubt, a lot still to come for the Noah Wyle medical drama from executive producer John Wells.

The most important thing that we can note here is quite simple: We aren’t going to be getting these double-episode airings the rest of the way. The launch of the first two episodes here was meant specifically to get you on board this particular hospital and Wyle’s character of Robby, someone who is just trying to keep the ship running in some really hard times.

So while there may not be a lot of info out there yet when it comes to episode 3, what we can clearly say is quite simple: We tend to think that Robby has gone through in the past will continue to manifest in the present. This includes his time during the global health crisis, where he was a frontline worker. Meanwhile, there are new med students and young doctors still working to find their lay of the land here, and then also some stories that have far-reaching complications.

Each episode moving forward is meant to cover another hour of Robby’s shift — based on the tone of the first two episodes, things are sure to get worse before they get better. The best advice that we can offer at present is simply to do your best in order to prepare.

Probably the best news for this series in general is the simple fact that there are fifteen episodes this season, significantly more than the other streaming shows you typically get. This means great opportunities to dive more into this world and its characters.

