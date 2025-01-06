The Pitt spoilers: Noah Wyle on playing Robby

Later this week on Max, you are going to have a chance to check out the first two episode of The Pitt. What is the show about?

Well, if you have not heard too much, the entirety of the first season is taking place over the course of a shift for Dr. Michael Robinavitch a.k.a. Robby, a character who is being played here by ER alum Noah Wyle. The actor may be familiar with medical dramas, but this is a totally different character than John Carter, who he took on for the aforementioned NBC show.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for further TV reviews and reactions!

So how does Wyle himself separate the two? Speaking to TV Insider, the actor had the following to say, while also spotlighting here his character is here psychologically:

He’s so different by design. Once we pivoted away from the idea of having [the series] be tied to that [ER] IP, we wanted to see how different we could make it. That began with [executive producer John Wells] saying, “Noah, where’s your family from?” They’re Russian Jewish. And he said, “Well, what’s a name? What can we play with there? Would you want to play in that blood memory?” I was interested in playing a guy who came from a way more blue-collar background and who hadn’t had any of those early opportunities, who came to medicine for completely different reasons. This is a guy who probably shouldn’t be doing this anymore but was pressed back into service during [the pandemic] and has stayed shouldering the burdens of the job without really doing any of the therapeutic or analytic work necessary to optimize his mental health. He’s not quite up to the task, and today you’re catching him on a really bad day. The mask he’s been wearing of competence and confidence begins to erode. We see the toll that practicing medicine through [the pandemic period] and afterwards has taken on some of these healthcare workers.

Because of the setting, these are clearly stories that ER could have never taken on. Also, add to this the fact that we watching something on streaming where there are no specific episode lengths and characters can swear however much that they want.

The goal with this show has to be quite simple: Throwing people into the shoes of these characters and seeing just what makes them tick. Let’s hope that everything with the show lives up to the hype.

What are you mostly excited to see entering The Pitt on Max?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates here.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







