The Way Home season 3 episode 9 video: What Alice learned

Tomorrow night is poised to bring The Way Home season 3 episode 9 over to Hallmark Channel. What more can we say now?

Well, we do think that this episode is going to be all about offering a number of different perspectives, with many of them being about Colton. Without further ado, let’s go ahead and raise the following: Just how much did the guy really time-travel?

Well, if you head over to this link, you can see a new The Way Home sneak peek where Alice tells Del that supposedly, Colton only traveled twice when he was a teenager. However, we’ve also seen information on the show that she is not quite privy to. Some of Alice’s motivations with Colton are to understand some of his motives, but remember that at the same time, there is also more to this. We tend to think that she wants to reassure Del that the relationship that they had was real, and we do think that it was. This is just a show where a lot of things like this are complicated and pretty hard to piece together and/or understand. We wish there was an easier way to put this, but we are where we are with it.

Will everything with Colton be clear by the end of the finale?

We’ve said this before but from a personal point of view, there are few things that we want more than some clarity! We’d like for this to really be the season of Colton and then after that, you can also explore a number of other stories beyond him. That helps to make each season stand out in their own unique way.

What are you most eager to see moving into The Way Home season 3 episode 9?

