The Way Home season 3 finale: An epic Chyler Leigh tease

We recognize fully that the season 3 finale for The Way Home is not coming until we get around to early March and yet, there is still a lot to tease already!

Where do we start off here? Well, let’s just start off here by noting that this show does love its big emotional twists, and the most impactful one could be coming. It is the sort of thing that should make Hallmark want to renew the show for more, though to be honest, shouldn’t they want that anyway? That’s at least what we think.

Speaking to SheKnows, Kat herself in Chyler Leigh offered up the following when discussing the emotional resonance of this particular episode:

“I’m telling you, if you’ve ever been affected by an episode up until now, you have not like you will be.”

In other words, we are expecting that this installment is going to be one of those that leaves you a blubbering mess and for good reason. We could get a lot of closure in regards to Colton for starters, and that is one of those stories that we’ve most wanted to see a deep-dive on for the vast majority of the series. We’ve gotten a lot of it this season already and yet, there are still so many different things that we want more information on in the near future. Can The Way Home offer that, and then also set the stage for something totally different? For the time being, it absolutely does feel that way.

Of course, the thing we want the most is for Kat, Elliot, Alice, Del, and everyone else to be happy. Given that this is a Hallmark show, we are optimistic this will happen … eventually anyway.

