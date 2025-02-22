The Way Home season 3 episode 9 promo: Jacob’s revenge?

As many of you know, The Way Home season 3 episode 9 is going to set the stage for the upcoming finale. What will the main event of the story be?

Well, perhaps more so than any other point this year, it feels like the 19th century is going to be a huge part of the story. To be specific, everything surrounding Cyrus Goodwin at this particular moment. Jacob clearly wants a certain measure of revenge over him, and it also feels like he’s going to do more or less whatever he can in order to get it. That means, at least in theory, that the show may go down a more intense road here than we’ve seen much of the rest of the season.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of other TV reactions and reviews!

Meanwhile, if you head over to the link here, you can also see a preview for the next The Way Home that continues to ask questions aplenty regarding Colton. How involved was he when it comes to certain events of the past and beyond just that, what is his personal endgame? It feels in a lot of ways like this was meant to be the season of Colton, one where we are finally going to start to learn a number of big things when it comes to his role in the mythology.

Do we think, by virtue of this, that there will be some answers coming in the finale? Sure, but it would not shock us at all if these come with some other questions that go along with them. We’re already hoping that there is going to be a season 4 renewal in the near future, just to make the rest of the waiting that much easier.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on The Way Home and what else is coming up

What do you most want to see moving into The Way Home season 3 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







