Ghosts season 4 episode 15 spoilers: ‘The Bachelorette Party’

As we look towards Ghosts season 4 episode 15 arriving on CBS next week, there is so much to look forward to! Where do we start? Well, this time around you are going to be seeing a story that is all about a key event. Or, to be specific here, a bachelorette party.

We have noted this before in the past, but some of the stories that we love the most on this show are the ones that actually do allow you to meet the descendants of some of the spirits. There are just a lot of super-fun scenarios that can come as a result of that, and we do think there is pretty infinite potential that can come getting to know more about the core characters.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more big TV reactions and reviews!

To get a few more details right now on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full Ghosts season 4 episode 15 synopsis:

“The Bachelorette Party” – When Alberta’s descendant hosts a bachelorette party at Woodstone Mansion, Alberta becomes suspicious of her fiancé. Also, Jay is excited about a positive review on his restaurant, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, March 6 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Now, how can Alberta actually do her best to uncover the truth? We do think that this is going to be some sort of super-bizarre game of telephone where she learns something and then not long after the fact, she tells Sam, who then may be able to tell her descendant. Of course, this is at least how we imagine it in our head; we’ll have to wait and see how some things really play out.

Related – Did you know Ghosts has been renewed for a couple more seasons already?

What do you most want to see moving into Ghosts season 4 episode 15 when it airs?

Share some of your thoughts and theories now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







