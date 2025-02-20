Ghosts renewed for season 5, season 6 over at CBS

For everyone out there who wants a whole lot more of the world of Ghosts, consider what we have today news very-much worth celebrating!

After all, consider the fact that not only is the single-camera comedy coming back for a season 5, but it is also getting a season 6 after the fact! This ensures that these quirky characters will be around until at least 2027, and that comes on the heels of some continuously strong ratings.

In a post on Twitter, here is some of what Danielle Pinnock had to say in response to the news:

I am bawling so hard right now. Being able to have TWO YEARS of guaranteed work in this climate as an actor is a rarity and a blessing. Grateful to be on [Ghosts] and to be working with the best cast, crew, writers, showrunners, and producers on Broadcast TV.

So when are we going to see season 5 premiere?

Most likely that’s going to happen in either late September or early October but before we even get to that, remember that there is a lot of other great news worth celebrating! There are plenty of episodes still to come the rest of the season, and knowing what we do about this show, we would not be altogether shocked if the finale concludes with a cliffhanger that does leave you eager for whatever is next.

Now, let’s just hope that we are going to be seeing the right mixture of laughs and heartfelt content for years to come — after all, this is some of what this show does better than almost any other comedy out there.

What do you think about Ghosts being renewed for two more seasons at CBS?

