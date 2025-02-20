Ghosts season 4 episode 14 spoilers: Alexander Hamilton!

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see Ghosts season 4 episode 14 arrive — and let’s just say cool stuff is ahead!

So, where do we start off here? That’s actually pretty simple to point out: If you love American history, there is a good chance that you will enjoy this one! Nat Faxon is coming on board to play Alexander Hamilton, who just so happened to have a history with Isaac back when he was still alive. Obviously, we are not looking for a supernatural comedy here to present a rather realistic portrayal of history; yet, at the same time this should be really fun. Hamilton has certainly been in the pop-culture zeitgeist over the past decade more than he ever was before, so let’s hope that the show’s take is somehow both silly and meaningful at the same time.

Want to learn a little bit more about what lies ahead story-wise? Then check out the full Ghosts season 4 episode 14 synopsis below:

“Alexander Hamilton and the Ruffle Kerfuffle” – When Jay becomes obsessed with the success of a fellow chef, Isaac serves up a cautionary tale about his own rivalry with Alexander Hamilton (Nat Faxon). Also, Elias Woodstone (Matt Walsh) returns from hell with a limited-time offer for the ghosts, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Feb. 27 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We honestly do believe that this is one of the few shows under the sun that can line something like this up and have us not believe it to be fundamentally ridiculous in some form. It all works through the series’ unique premise, and who knows? Maybe Jay will learn something from this.

