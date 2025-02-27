Law & Order season 24 episode 15 return date: ‘Crossing Lines’

After what you see tonight on NBC, it makes a lot of sense to want a Law & Order season 24 episode 15 return date. So, what can we say about it, let alone what is going to be coming up insofar as the story goes?

First and foremost, it makes sense to come in here and disclose some of the bad news. There is no new installment of the crime drama next week, and the plan instead is to see it back moving into March 13. (A mini-marathon of the first two Suits LA episodes are scheduled for next week.)

To get a few more details now on what is ahead, be sure to check out the Law & Order season 24 episode 15 (“Crossing Lines”) synopsis below:

03/13/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When an up-and-coming politician is found dead, Shaw and Riley untangle the victim’s personal life to identify a suspect. Baxter recuses himself to help Price make the case. TV-14

Of course, recusing yourself can be a risk but in this instance, it is something necessary for Price to do. This just allows us to better understand what is going on here and beyond just that, how important this case really is for Baxter.

As for what’s coming up beyond this episode…

For the time being, remember that there are still several others that are happening this season, and there is plenty of hope still for the future! We do tend to think that NBC is as invested in this franchise as ever, mostly because networks are really reliant on established brands at this point. Trying to launch new properties in 2025 can be a huge risk, especially when it comes to marketing and drawing big numbers.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

