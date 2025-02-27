Survivor 48 episode 2: Could Sai’s idol come into play?

Through at least the opening episode of Survivor 48 on CBS, it was clear that Sai established herself as a major player. She went hard in her search for an immunity idol and with a little help from her alliance, she even secured it!

With all of this being said, though, let’s just go ahead and remind you that this gameplay style was noticed by several others on the green Vula tribe, including both Mary and Stephanie. The latter played her Shot in the Dark and therefore was unable to cast a vote; meanwhile, Mary did and is now clearly on the outs as the only person who tried to take Sai out.

What does this mean for Sai moving forward? Well, we do honestly think there’s a scenario where she could use the idol as soon as episode 2 if her tribe loses immunity again. The fact Mary voted this way could signal that there were at least some conversations about her being a target, and the last thing you want is to leave the game with that in your pocket.

If you are the other players on Vula, though, we do think it may be a little too early to take her out unless she starts to sow some distrust. She’s clearly a competitor, and you could also use the fact that she has the idol as a benefit. There’s something to be said for knowing where it is, especially if you are an ally right now. The paranoia of not knowing its whereabouts can easily be enough to drive some players crazy.

As of right now, the real person feeling the heat has to be Mary, and we’ve yet to see anything from her socially to make us think she can recover. Then again, it is still early…

