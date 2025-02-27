Survivor 48 episode 2 preview: Is Vula falling apart?

As we move into Survivor 48 episode 2 on CBS next week, the top question on our mind is quite simple: Can the Vula Tribe recover?

At Tribal Council tonight, the group of six found themselves tested and in the end, Stephanie was the player voted out. Mary was the sole vote against Sai and you can argue that moving forward, she is the clear target … but then there is Sai.

What we have learned about Sai through one two-hour episode is rather simple: She plays this game extremely hard, and she is clearly thinking far ahead. It may have been smart for her to try to use her idol search as a team-building exercise, but Kevin and others know that she is dangerous. The preview for episode 2 also did make it seem as though there is some friction coming.

As for the other tribes…

It does feel like there is a lot of flux with them given that they have not been able to test their loyalty just yet. The idol searches could be a big part of that, especially since multiple players on the Civa (Orange) tribe started to see a few clues around camp already.

The stage does feel set for what could be a really good season, especially in terms of one where the producers may not be trying too hard to not throw a million different twists up against the wall. We have a reasonably good cast of people who are eager to play and each tribe has a few standouts. Yet, we’re still super-early in the process; Jeff Probst has already said that there are some big blindsides coming, and that is something we can keep in mind over the weeks ahead.

