Survivor 48 premiere: Who was the first voted out?

One episode into Survivor 48, does it feel like the stage could be set for a pretty great season? We have a number of interesting players but beyond just that, we have a number of interesting people.

We do recognize that to a lot of people out there, Stephanie from the Vula (Green) tribe being voted out could prove to be the top story. Yet, you can also just argue that this is an age-old boot caused by her both being outside an alliance and also struggling during the immunity challenge. She played her Shot in the Dark, so at least she can go home feeling like she did everything that she could.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

The top story of the episode to us may be the bonding moment at Lagi (Purple) between fire captain Joe and Eva, a brilliant young woman (and hockey player with the guys!) who opened up to him about being on the Autism spectrum and the ways in which he can help her. This felt like a legitimate moment of human bonding, one where he legitimately wants to look after her and work with her from here on out. Insofar as one-episode bonds on Survivor go, this is one of the best and we’re instantly rooting for them both as a result.

So what are the other top stories?

There are many at this point, but you can look towards Sai finding the first immunity idol of the season — though she also put herself in a great deal of danger in order to do so. It was a pretty enormous risk for her to spend so much time doing this and some of her own allies (including Kevin!) are wary. Yet, they aren’t so wary right now that they voted opposite her at Tribal.

Another alliance to watch right now may be Kyle and Kamilla at Civa (Orange), given that they bonded immediately due to their shared Guyanese background.

All in all, this felt like a perfect start to the season in that it was not overstuffed with twists and gave the contestants a little room to breathe.

Related – Learn more about the next Survivor 48 episode now

What did you think about the events of the Survivor 48 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







