Doctor Who season 15 premiere date revealed; new casting!

For everyone out there who is eager to see Doctor Who season 15 arrive on Disney+ and BBC One, we have great news to share now!

Today, it was officially confirmed that on Saturday, April 12, the Ncuti Gatwa series is going to officially kick off its latest batch of episodes. There are eight episodes in total that will air weekly, and that means plenty of time to get some great, super-imaginative space adventures! Joining Gatwa this time around will be Varada Sethu, who appeared last season as a different character in the episode “Boom.” This time around, she is playing a new companion named Belinda Chandra — rest assured, Millie Gibson is also going to be back in some capacity as Ruby Sunday.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional TV reviews!

To go along with the premiere-date news today, it has also been confirmed that The Good Wife alum / The Traitors US host Alan Cumming is going to voice in the second episode of the season Mr. Ring-a-Ding, described (per TVLine) as “a happy, funny, singalong cartoon who lives in Sunny Town with his friend Sunshine Sally. However, in 1952, after years of repeats in cinemas across the land, Mr Ring-a-Ding suddenly looks beyond the screen and sees the real world outside — and the consequences are terrifying.”

In a statement, here is what showrunner Russell T. Davies had to say about this particular addition:

“Only Alan Cumming could give a runaway cartoon so much wit, malice, danger and fun … He makes the whole universe of Doctor Who wilder and madder than ever, and it’s an absolute honour to welcome him on board the TARDIS.”

As someone who thinks that this show gets better the weirder it becomes, it is easy to be happy with what we’ve got here! Let’s hope the whole season delivers.

Related – Check out who else is going to be appearing on Doctor Who season 15 over the course of time

What are you most hoping to see moving into Doctor Who season 15?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







