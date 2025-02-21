Doctor Who season 15 spoilers: Who is Cassio?

Just in case you did needed another reason to be excited at this point entering Doctor Who season 15, let’s just say this — there’s something good out there for all fans of Slow Horses.

Today (per Doctor Who TV), it was officially confirmed that you are going to be seeing Christopher Chung — who you may know as Roddy Ho from the Apple TV+ series — for at least one upcoming episode as Cassio. There is not that much more that we can say about the role right now, save for the fact that per showrunner Russell T. Davies, this is one of the “toughest episodes we’ve ever made”

In a statement, here is some of what Davies had to say about the part:

“I’m a huge fan of Slow Horses, and I was so excited to get Chris involved. He brings all of his strength and style and talent to one of the darkest, toughest episodes we’ve ever made. As for whether Cassio is an ally or an enemy of the Doctor, you’ll have to wait and see, but I can promise, it’s one hell of a meeting!”

Meanwhile, Chung added the following:

“I’m absolutely thrilled to step into the Whoniverse as Cassio for Season 2! This show is legendary, and getting to be part of this new era feels surreal. Working with Russell and Ncuti has been a dream! This episode is huge – packed with everything Who fans love: heart, adventure, and a touch of madness. I can’t wait for everyone to see what’s in store—it’s going to be iconic. Get ready!”

Now, we just hope that in the months ahead, we are going to get at least a few more previews for what is ahead…

