Doctor Who season 15 premiere date: A February 2025 update

Is there a chance that more news on Doctor Who season 15 is going to surface between now and the end of this month?

Let’s just start things off here by noting the following: This is a show that has been done filming for a while. The cast and crew are still waiting for a launch date, and one of the reasons for the break between seasons is to make sure that everything is ready to go in terms of visual effects. We are lucky to know that the next season is coming in 2025, but does that mean later this year? Some other point down the road? This is, at least for now, where some of the mystery lies!

Our personal hope here remains that we do get to see more of Doctor Who and the Tardis at some point this spring and if that happens, a start date could be announced in either February or March.

No matter when the show is going to be back on the air, we recognize that there were a lot of different adventures ahead for The Doctor, plus his new companion played by Varada Sethu. Ruby Sunday is also going to be back, so you do not have to worry about her long-term future.

Are we going to be seeing a season 16?

We would love more information about a renewal soon, but the reality remains that we’ll probably be waiting until after season 15 launches. It feels clear at this point that Disney+ (who airs the show internationally) may want to see more numbers to determine whether or not they want to continue their investment. We do feel confident the series will continue, but in what form? That remains a mystery.

What are you most excited to see moving into Doctor Who season 15 when it arrives?

