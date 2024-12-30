Doctor Who season 15: Could the time hotel return?

After it played such a prominent role in the recent Christmas Special, could you see the time hotel resurface on Doctor Who season 15?

First and foremost here, it does feel fair to say that the whole premise of “Joy to the World” was super-fun and the hotel created an environment where imaginations could be stretched in any direction. If you love this show, you know that this is something that is always welcomed.

So is there a chance that we are going to see more of the hotel soon? Let’s just say that it is possible, though there is also simultaneously no guarantee. Speaking per The Hollywood Reporter, “Joy to the World” writer and former showrunner Steven Moffat teased the possibility:

“You could absolutely bring back the Time Hotel. I can’t imagine the Doctor being able to resist going there!”

Given that we did just have a full Christmas Special all about it, we’d argue that it is for now a little too early to bring the hotel back. With that being said, 100% it feels like something that you are going to be stuck waiting a long time in order to see. This is a show that has so many other ideas that it’s going to bring to the table and for the immediate future, it feels like some of those are going to be top priority and for good reason. There are so many other things from past seasons that you could also look to bring back!

We wish that there was a precise premiere date for the new season; however, it feels like we’ll be stuck until at least the spring to venture into the Tardis once more.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Doctor Who season 15?

Should the time hotel make a comeback? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for other updates you do not want to miss.

