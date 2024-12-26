Doctor Who season 15 teaser: Meet Belinda, and evil cartoons?

While there is no official Doctor Who season 15 premiere date yet over at BBC One or Disney+, there are reasons for excitement. After all, how else can you look at the brand-new trailer?

If you head over to this link right now, you can get a first look at the latest adventures featuring Ncuti Gatwa, which was released after yesterday’s Christmas Special “Joy to the World.” What is worth noting about it? While it is only thirty seconds long, let’s just say that the powers-that-be crammed a lot in here.

First and foremost, we should note that this Doctor Who teaser gives you a prominent first look at Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra, the latest Companion for The Doctor. (Ironically, Sethu appeared in “Boom” last season, but as a completely different character.) Rest assured that the preview also gives you a reminder that Millie Gibson is returning as Ruby Sunday … but so does Anita Dobson as the mysterious and perhaps evil Mrs. Flood.

As far as threats go, you are going to see both familiar and new faces stopping by here — and that includes getting to see a cartoon seemingly jumping out of the screen!

We know that Doctor Who is coming back in 2025, and we really think that the #1 priority at this point has to be finding a way to convince more viewers to watch globally. The show remains a British institution and that will not change; however, its performance all over the globe could prove a little more essential when it comes to whether or not a season 16 will happen with Disney’s backing. Note that we’re not exactly worried about a cancellation, but at the same time, we do tend to think that a lot could change depending on performance here.

