Doctor Who season 15: Rose Ayling-Ellis MBE to appear!

While you await the Doctor Who 2024 Christmas Special, why not dive more into some season 15 casting news?

This past week, it was officially confirmed via the series itself that Rose Ayling-Ellis MBE is going to be appearing for an upcoming episode, one that could very-well send a chill down the spine of some viewers out there. For those unaware, she is a Deaf performer who has appeared on EastEnders and also won Strictly Come Dancing in the past. The exact specifics of her role remain to be seen, but it does appear as though she will be a part of a somewhat-scary episode.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some additional TV coverage!

In a statement confirming the casting here is some of what showrunner Russell T. Davies had to say:

“We always want guest actors on Doctor Who to have fun, but Rose takes it to a whole new level. She storms in with an astonishing performance of terror, anger and bravery in one of the most frightening episodes we’ve ever made.”

Meanwhile, Ayling-Ellis added the following:

“I loved Doctor Who when I was growing up, so being cast in the show was a dream come true. My inner child is ecstatic with excitement! Working with Russell and filming alongside the talented cast and crew has been an incredible experience. Ncuti is a wonderful Doctor, and I can’t wait for audiences to see what we have created together.”

Now, the only remaining question at this point is when we are going to be seeing the fifteenth season of the series actually premiere. While it would be nice to get it almost immediately after the Christmas Special, we are prepared to wait a little while. To be more specific, our sentiment is that a launch moving into the spring or summer feels more likely.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding the Doctor Who Christmas Special right now

What are you most eager to see within this particular Doctor Who role?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







