Doctor Who 2024 Christmas Special: Nicola Coughlan on Joy

We are less than a week away from seeing the Doctor Who 2024 Christmas Special and within that, seeing Nicola Coughlan as Joy.

On paper, there is a lot to be excited about here, mostly in that you have an accomplished actress jumping on board the show for a one-episode gig like this. You know it is going to be, especially when it comes to getting a chance to see someone like her do some unexpected things.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see all of our Dexter: Original Sin coverage!

As it turns out, one of the things that Coughlan loved the most about this was just getting a chance to play a character in a modern era for a change — after all, she has hardly gotten a chance to do two of her other prominent hit in Derry Girls or Bridgerton. Here is some of what she had to say to Entertainment Weekly:

“The thing about playing a modern character is it’s just so comfortable … I was in this loose dress and tights, I felt like, ‘yeah, this is great!’ Every day I’d come to set knowing exactly what I was wearing. So it was quite nice to be a modern girl for once, even traveling through time.”

Just where is all of this going to go?

Well, we’d love to see Coughlan back at some other point down the road, but who knows exactly what is going to happen here? We know that entering season 15 proper, you are going to see a new Companion played by Varada Sethu; meanwhile, you will also have a chance to see Millie Gibson back in some capacity as Ruby Sunday. They will be top priority for now, and Nicola has another job in Bridgerton that she, of course, will need to navigate.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Doctor Who, including more insight on what is to come in season 15

What are you most excited to see moving into the Doctor Who 2024 Christmas Special?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







