Doctor Who season 15 premiere date: Coming very soon?

We now that a Doctor Who season 15 is going to be coming to BBC One and Disney+ — so could it actually come soon?

Well, let’s just say this at the moment — it appears as though showrunner Russell T. Davies is preparing for the sci-fi hit to be on perhaps earlier than we had previously expected. Personally, our thought was that we would be waiting until at least May to see it — for now, that’s going to be our benchmark for whatever else happens, one way or another.

Let’s get back to Davies now. In a new interview on The One Show (per the Radio Times), the writer / producer had the following to say about the “sensational” stories to come:

There are a lot of scares, there’s a planet in the far future that’s absolutely terrifying, there’s a trip to Miami, it’s very, very, very good, and it’s coming sooner than you think.

If the visual effects are ready to go then honestly, what’s the point of waiting? For us personally, we’re not sure that there is a point in waiting since the future of the franchise through Disney+ may hang in the balance to a certain extent. While we do not doubt that the show is going to keep going in some shape or form, the Disney arrangement outside the UK has enabled the series to move with a larger budget and tell stories that are certainly more ambitious. Of course, at the same time we recognize fully that it can be hard to really get new audiences to a franchise that is this long-running, which is probably one of the reasons why “season 15” is being called “season 2” by a lot of corporate powers-that-be.

