Doctor Who 2024 Christmas Special spoilers: Writer on inspiration

As most of you are more than likely aware at this point, the Doctor Who 2024 Christmas Special is right around the corner! “Joy to the World” is looking to be a story stuffed full of humor, fun, time-travel, and a whole lot more. Nicola Coughlan is the guest star, and she and The Doctor are going to be kicking off quite an adventure that begins within a hotel.

So how did this story come about? Well, this is where we turn to the genius mind of former showrunner Steven Moffat, who returned to do this episode — what could very well be his final one of the franchise.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TV videos!

Speaking in a new interview with the BBC, here is some of what Moffat had to say about his inspiration for the story, which started off back in his childhood:

As a child, I always wondered about “the other door” in a hotel room, the one that wouldn’t open. I was obsessed with Narnia, and of course obsessed with Doctor Who, so I believed in the power of doorways to take you somewhere extraordinary. I would always test any locked door I couldn’t account for, in the hope that it would lead me to the TARDIS or Narnia – or as it turns out now, the Time Hotel. There is often that strange locked door in a hotel room, and I’ve always wanted to write about it. I’m surprised it took me this long.

Moffat is 100% right about this, and this is a big part of what makes this show so special a lot of the time — it begins with a small idea that then, over time, does start to really spiral out in a lot of different directions.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Doctor Who right now, including what else is ahead per Coughlan

What are you the most eager to see entering the Doctor Who 2024 Christmas Special?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







