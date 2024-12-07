Doctor Who 2024 Christmas Special: Nicola Coughlan’s tease

There are many things to be excited about regarding the upcoming Doctor Who 2024 Christmas Special. Where is the best place to start?

Well, for starters, here is your reminder that you are going to see an adventure for the Doctor that takes him through time — even all the way back to the dinosaurs! There is also a prominent guest star here in Nicola Coughlan, who is coming off of her best season yet of Bridgerton over on Netflix.

Just when you think about this pairing alone, you know that it is going to be fun! Meanwhile, Coughlan indicates to TV Insider that her character Joy’s adventure with the Doctor is almost necessary to bring her out of her shell:

“She is quite meek and doesn’t want to draw attention to herself and the Doctor can’t do but draw attention and he is so bubbly and full of life, but that you realize how much they really, really need each other, so them coming together in the episode is a really special thing.”

The actress does also note that the two characters may have a little bit more in common than what it necessarily clear right away:

“She sees someone who is a bit lonely. I think they’re kind of a mirror to one another. Joy’s going to spend her time alone at Christmas. The Doctor’s traveling the universe in search of—what is he in search of? They’re two people who are sort of lonely together sort of realizing that and finding one another.”

This entire storyline could serve as an important reminder that for some people out there, the holiday season is not necessarily that warm and pleasant. The writing her could explore some of the difficult aspects of it, but also present something hopeful at the same time. This is, for us at least, a big part of what has us excited.

