Doctor Who season 15 premiere date: December 2024 update

Are we going to be getting some Doctor Who season 15 premiere date news sooner rather than later? If you are eager to get it, let’s just say that we totally understand!

The BBC One / Disney+ series has been in the headlines a little bit more as of late, mostly through the lens of what’s been going on with the upcoming Christmas Special. Yet, don’t forget that another season has already been filmed — regardless of if you call it season 15 or “season 2,” it is really the same. Ncuti Gatwa will be back as The Doctor, as will Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday. Meanwhile, there is also going to be a new companion played by Varada Sethu — she appeared in season 14, but this is a totally new character.

So is there a chance that a Doctor Who season 15 premiere date will be revealed this month? That would be wonderful in theory … but we also tend to think that the odds of this are, at least for now, fairly low. It is hard to really imagine a mechanism in which this happens when we tend to think that it is still five months, if not longer, away from actually airing. We do think the Christmas Special will give an approximate date, but that is about it.

The larger question we know that many are wondering is whether or not there will be a season 16 / “season 3” for the series with Gatwa at the helm. The actor himself has seemingly expressed some interest, but it is going to come down largely to performance. We tend to think that Doctor Who will endure no matter what, but the budget and some other matters could depend on whether Disney stays on as a partner. They are responsible for the larger scale of the story these days, and they are not the sort who is actually going to release any viewership data. They never do for streaming shows.

