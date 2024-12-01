Doctor Who 2024 Christmas Special: Writer on fun moments

We know that there are a lot of questions to think about entering the Doctor Who 2024 Christmas Special, but let’s start off with this: It’s not going to bum you out. We know that this is a time of year where you don’t want to be depressed, but rest assured — the goal of this story is not to throw you into this place.

Rather, “Joy to the World” is going to have some fun and imaginative moments throughout — even if there are at least a couple of emotional scenes sprinkled in.

Speaking in a new interview with SFX, writer Steven Moffat had the following to say about the special, which may be his final episode of the show after a lengthy run where he previously served as showrunner. He also references a classic episode of his along the way:

It’s got your Christmas whimsy in there, so I suppose it leans toward the slightly more humorous end, to a degree. But actually it gets quite emotional, and there’s also the fun element that within the context of the wider series the Doctor has just lost one of his mates … That puts the Doctor in a particular place, and in the modern show we’ve always honored that. So it’s the Doctor alone – which makes it sound sombre, and it’s really not. It’s whimsical and heartwarming and emotional. It’s not ‘Blink’. That’s how they review all my episodes – it’s not ‘Blink’!

The good news here is that eventually, we know that The Doctor is not alone, as he is going to be spending a little bit of time with Nicola Coughlan’s character — who is, of course, fittingly named Joy. We don’t imagine that this is some long-term partnership, so we will simply enjoy it however long we possibly can.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Doctor Who right now, including more details on the Special

What do you think the story is going to look like entering the Doctor Who 2024 Christmas Special?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







