Doctor Who 2024 Christmas Special: The ‘Joy to the World’ story

As we wait for the Doctor Who Christmas Special to arrive on BBC One and Disney+ in just under a month, why not get more details?

Well, for starters, remember here that “Joy to the World” is going to feature a big-name guest star in Nicola Coughlan who will have a major part in the story. After all, Joy is playing the title character, and she is going to find herself in the midst of quite an adventure from The Doctor, one that began with her opting to check in at a particularly unusual hotel.

To better set the stage here for what more is coming, all you have to do is see the extended synopsis for the big special below:

Ham and cheese toastie and a pumpkin latte? The Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, returns this Christmas for a time-hopping trip through the history of Earth.

The episode introduces Joy, starring Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton, Derry Girls), who checks into a London hotel in 2024, only to discover that her quiet stay is anything but ordinary. When Joy opens a secret doorway to the Time Hotel, she discovers danger, dinosaurs and the Doctor. But a deadly plan is unfolding across the Earth, just in time for Christmas.

Where has the Doctor been? What is going on in Joy’s hotel room? An old enemy of the Doctor’s is lurking in the wings and all of human history hangs in the balance. Can the Doctor save Christmas, everywhere, all at once?

Joining Ncuti Gatwa and Nicola Coughlan is a cast of exciting guest stars, including Steph de Whalley as Anita, Jonathan Aris as Melnak, Joel Fry as Trev, Peter Benedict as Basil, Julia Watson as Hilda, and Niamh Marie Smith as Sylvia.

Of course, we feel more than confident that The Doctor will emerge from this episode okay. The larger question we’ve got here is whether or not the story will set the stage for something more. After all, we do recognize that a season 15 is coming here at some point next year!

