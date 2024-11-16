Doctor Who 2024 Christmas Special: New ‘Joy to the World’ video

We first learned some time ago that we would be seeing a new Doctor Who Christmas Special tease during the BBC Children in Need special. Now, we’ve had a chance to see it — so what are the big takeaways?

First and foremost, “Joy to the World” is going to be an adventure that features Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor teaming up with someone totally new — Joy, a lonely outsider-of-sorts who is played by Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan. We imagine that for her, the eagerness to join the show had to do with the idea of doing something totally different — and also getting to have a great time with a brilliant up-and-coming performer.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a video preview where Gatwa introduces the aforementioned sneak peek, one that features The Doctor and Joy encountering, of all things, a dinosaur! After all, a part of this story is going to revolve around a hotel that somehow manages to travel through time, and it is one that Coughlan’s character checks into pretty early on in this episode.

Given that “Joy to the World” could be the final episode written by former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat, it is 100% our sentiment that we’re going to see something that feels like a proper celebration to what he has brought to the franchise over the years. 100% there is going to be a number of fun moments but beyond just that, also some great messages about imagination and listening to others.

We can’t speak to whether or not we will see Joy again after this story; instead, this could just be a one-off before we see things return to more of a relative norm for the upcoming season.

