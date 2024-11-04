Doctor Who season 15 premiere date: A November 2024 update

Is there a chase that we are going to hear something more about a Doctor Who season 15 premiere date between now and the end of November? Make no mistake — how can we not be? We recognize that there is a Christmas Special coming with Nicola Coughlan front and center and beyond that, there is other great stuff to prepare for at the same time.

So, what more can we expect insofar as news goes? The answer to that is a little bit complicated, and it is best to not set the bar too high here…

Let us begin, though, by nothing what you are going to have a chance to see insofar as news goes: Some sort of further preview for the Christmas Special. Between now and the end of November, more insight will come out in regards to it. We are expect something that is pretty fun and escapist, and also a story that effectively serves as a tease-of-sorts to whatever is coming up next in season 15. (Or, “season 2,” as it is being called in many circles for some reason.)

We do not think there will be a whole lot more shared on this season until after the Christmas Special arrives, and realistically, it could be late winter or even spring 2025 before a specific premiere date is announced. The visual effects for a show like this take a good while, and the last thing we imagine here is that anything will be rushed. There is a lot riding on Doctor Who moving forward, especially when it comes to its international future on Disney+ these episodes have to perform well in the ratings, or at least garner some great reviews to inspire more to watch.

