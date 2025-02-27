The Boys season 5: Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins to appear

After weeks of speculation, it is now official: We are going to see Jared Padalecki appear on The Boys season 5 — and Misha Collins, as well!

In a new post on Instagram, the show’s official account noted that the two Supernatural alum are going to be joining creator Eric Kripke and their former co-star Jensen Ackles for some sort of role on the Prime Video series. As for what these roles may be, that remains under a cloud of secrecy. Personally, we would think that the idea here would be to have Sam, Dean, and Castiel together again … albeit as different characters. Ackles is going to be a series regular for the fifth and final season as Soldier Boy and down the road, the plan is for him to reprise this part for a spin-off titled Vought Rising.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TV reviews!

For those who have seen various interviews about The Boys over the past year, you will know that it has long been the plan to get Jared on board for some sort of role — the only reason it may not have happened previously is due in part to his work on Walker. Adding Misha to the mix only makes sense, given that he was also a part of Supernatural for the vast majority of its run.

As great as this news may be, we are prepared to be waiting for a really long time to learn more or less about anything else. After all, remember that season 5 of the superhero spoof is currently in production but in the end, the plan may not be to have it back until the spring or summer of 2026. In the meantime, the second season of Gen V is going to be premiering later this year, and that should at least give some sort of update on things happening within this world.

Related – See the latest discussion on The Boys and its premiere-date hopes

Are you thrilled to see both Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles on The Boys season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







