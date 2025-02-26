Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4: Is Melissa alive in the present?

In a handful of days, it feels like we are going to have a chance to see Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4. What could we stand to learn?

Well, in the past, we know already that the fate of one key character is going to be thrown up in the air in Ben Scott. The remaining members of his team are going to be holding a trial and within that, we recognize that he could easily die. Rather than focus on that exclusively, though, we want to shift the focus slightly. Instead, why not dive more into whether or not someone is alive in Melissa?

If there is a primary argument to be made right now that she’s out there, it is tied to the notion that someone seemingly has it out for the Yellowjackets in the present. Could it be Melissa? All we know about her at present is that she seemingly has a thing for Shauna in the past, and she’s clearly so much more than just some under-the-radar character. The writers clearly took their time bringing her to the forefront but at this point, they very much have.

Another major theory that is out there is that Melissa is the character being played by Hilary Swank and if that is the case, it would sure be nice to get a few more answers on that before too long.

The biggest question of all

When it comes to Melissa, we tend to think that it is simply this — if she is out there, why in the world have we not heard her fellow survivors discuss her? The only explanation we can think of is that something so awful happened out there that they are blocking it from her mind.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

