Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4: More on Shauna’s struggles

A little bit later this week, you are going to see Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4 arrive — are you ready for more chaos?

Well, based on some of the previews that we are going to be seeing for what lies ahead, it looks like the trial of Ben Scott is around the corner. Is he going to live or die? That remains to be seen. We know that he could try to mount is his own defense, but then there are all sorts of other question marks to wonder about as well. Take, for example, the oh-so-mysterious Wilderness. If it “chooses” Ben to die, will anything else matter?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

Well, one of the huge questions at the heart of this show is whether or not the Wilderness is real, and also who really believes. Where does Shauna stand in the midst of all of this? Well, she is trying to survive, and she may at least understand the allure of it.

Speaking on this further now to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what Sophie Nélisse (who plays the young version of Shauna) had to say about her character’s belief system:

I think Shauna is extremely smart and I think she will somewhat give in to it, but mainly because she’s trying to gain power over the group. She knows it’s to her advantage to lean into it and believe, and I think that’s why she will in order to, hopefully, become the leader. It’s what she’s wished for ever since Natalie [Sophie Thatcher] got crowned [the Antler Queen at the end of season two]. So I think she knows that she has to, but I don’t think she’ll ever fully believe it in her core the way that Lottie does.

At the end of the day, our general sentiment here is that we’re going to be seeing answers on what happened with Shauna in the past … there are still so many other things that we do not know!

Related – Learn more now about Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4 — what else is ahead?

What do you most want to see moving into Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







