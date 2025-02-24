Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4: Where is Hilary Swank?

We certainly know that there are a myriad of things to anticipate heading into Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4. So where is the proper place to start?

To us, the answer here is rather simple: With the status of one Hilary Swank. Where in the world is the actress at this point? She was announced as a significant part of the story and yet, the powers-that-be have kept her character a mystery.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

Now, provided that Swank is going to have the impact we think she should, it feels like she could be turning up at any given moment. Maybe it is episode 4 and if not, shouldn’t it be episode 5?

As for her role…

We’ve heard a lot of the theories that are out there, with the prevailing one being that she is the older version of Melissa, who kissed Shauna at the end of episode 2. This would explain by some measure why she seems to be particularly interested in her in the present-day rather than any of the other surviving Yellowjackets. With all of this being said, though, the question remains that if Melissa is still alive, why has nobody spoken about it? Where has she been?

Some other possibilities include that Swank is playing a different survivor, or that she may actually just be the family member of someone who died out in the wilderness. There’s no guarantee that she is the person following Shauna at all but based on where things are right now, doesn’t it feel likely? It feels like there is only so much room in the present at this point for new characters to turn up…

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts right now on Yellowjackets, including some other insight on the future?

When do you think we are actually going to see Hilary Swank make her debut on Yellowjackets season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming down the road that we don’t want you to miss.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







