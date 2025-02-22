Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4 promo: The trial of Ben Scott

As we get prepared to see Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4 on Showtime next week, one question seems to stand out — is Coach Ben Scott going to actually survive?

Well, judging from the promo that we’ve seen for this installment already, a ton of signs suggest that he may not get out of the wilderness in one piece. Remember that he was captured by the team at the end of episode 3, and they’re most-likely going to hold him responsible for the cabin regardless of whether or not he actually did it.

In the video here, you can see that not everyone is ready to punish Coach, and he may have an isolated defender or two in the mix. However, is it really going to matter? That is the thing that at least for now, currently remains unclear to a certain extent. We tend to think that a grim fate could be ahead because we never seen Ben in the present.

Also, remember the following: There is a chance that the Yellowjackets kill Ben only to then later realize that he was not responsible for what happened with the fire, and they have to deal with that guilt. This would fall into why a lot of the characters are struggling to discuss what actually happened out there, as there is so much immense guilt that they are having to deal with week in and week out.

As for what’s happening in the present…

The only thing that this preview really seems to give away is that Shauna is still going to be dealing with whatever is going on around her with that mystery follower. Is it an older Melissa? Only time will tell…

What do you want to see moving into Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4 when it arrives?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

