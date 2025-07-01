Squid Game season 3 ratings smash Netflix ratings record

We’d say that Squid Game season 3 breaking another Netflix ratings record is surprising … but that’d be a pretty obvious lie. If you are the streaming service, you likely went into the final chapter with the expectation that everyone would watch!

Even with all of that being said, the specifics shared today are insanely impressive, and basically guarantee that there’s going to be more of this franchise in some shape or form.

According to a new report from Deadline, the Korean drama managed to post 60.1 million global views across all six episodes, breaking Netflix’s own record for most views for a show in its first three days. It also managed to be #1 on their charts in all 93 countries that have such a chart — the first time in history that this can be said for one of their shows.

Now, this is where it is worth noting that other than another season of the Squid Game: The Challenge reality competition show, nothing else in the franchise has been officially confirmed. There are reports that a US spin-off could be happening with David Fincher at the helm, but director Hwang Dong-hyuk has already noted that the Cate Blanchett cameo at the end of season 3 was not necessarily designed to be a setup for that. The next few months will be key to figuring out the future — but for now, it feels as though Netflix wanted to just take their time and let viewers savor what else they want to do. There is going to be more time to make more announcements through the rest of the year.

