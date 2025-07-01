Squid Game season 4: Creator on future series involvement

We are well-aware that as of this writing, there is no renewal for a Squid Game season 4 — as a matter of fact, it is unlikely. The third season is meant to be the final one! Gi-hun’s story is clearly at an end, though you can argue that the Cate Blanchett cameo absolutely does leave the door open for an American spin-off. Meanwhile, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has indicated that he could do a prequel, perhaps set between the first and second season focused on other characters.

For now, it appears as though Hwang is keeping a lot of opportunities open — so much will depend on both the story and what Netflix wants.

Speaking to Variety, the writer / director noted that his future involvement in the franchise would be based on a number of factors:

It would depend on what kind of show. If they wanted to do a following season, then I think it’s obvious I would have to participate and lead. But if it’s the U.S. version that they’re making, I think sharing of ideas would be enough. I have no intention of being completely hands-on in a project like that. Having said that, if Netflix asks and if I feel like my contribution is needed, then as long as it’s not something that would interfere with whatever I’m working on at that time, I would be happy to provide what they need from me.

Given that there are rumors of a US version led by David Fincher in some capacity, you could argue that Hwang could be involved there as an executive producer or at least a consultant — we tend to think that if nothing else, his knowledge about the overall world would be invaluable. So much would just be based there on what exactly Netflix wants to do.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

