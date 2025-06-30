Squid Game creator on US spin-off, David Fincher rumors

If you watched the final episode of Squid Game season 3, it should feel obvious that there is a setup for something more. How can you not view the ending with Cate Blanchett in Los Angeles that way?

Now that we’ve said that, it should be noted that per creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, this was not necessarily meant to be a setup for an American spin-off or anything else; rather, it just felt right for the story he was trying to tell.

To get some more thoughts all about this, just take a look at what Hwang had to say in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter:

I didn’t end it on that note in order to deliberately leave room for further stories to happen. Gi-hun and Front Man, through these characters, the Games in Korea have ended. And because this story started out with me wanting to tackle issues about the limitless competition and the system that’s created in late capitalism, I wanted to leave it on a note highlighting the fact that these systems, even if one comes down, it’s not easy to dismantle the whole system — it will always repeat itself. That’s why I wanted to end it with an American recruiter. And I wrote that scene wanting an impactful ending for the show, not in order to open rooms for anything else.

The writer / director also noted that he is aware of the Fincher rumors, but other than admiring his work, he has not been told officially by Netflix that something is happening. We tend to think that if something more is ordered he would still be on board as either an executive producer or at least a consultant — when it comes to these things, though, time will tell.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

