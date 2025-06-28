Squid Game series finale: Creator originally had different ending

The Squid Game series finale has been out there now for more than 24 hours — have you had an opportunity yet to digest the ending? There is a lot to sink your teeth in there, especially when it comes to what Gi-hun decided to.

Admittedly, there were a number of people who thought that Lee June-jae’s character would most likely die at the end of the series. However, who anticipated that he would sacrifice himself for the sake of a baby? That is what happened when it was just him and the “new” Player 222 at the very end. This was a way to pay things forward and, in his mind, redeem himself from his past acts. It is also a powerful message that could eventually cause the Front Man to reverse his own thinking.

Here is what may come as a surprise to some of you out there: This is not the ending that creator Hwang Dong-hyuk originally envisioned for his character. Speaking to Variety, he had the following to say on that subject:

“When I had a vague idea about what kind of story I wanted to tell through Seasons 2 and 3, I actually had a different ending in mind … And then as I went through the writing process, as I created my characters, as I laid out the foundation and the outline of the story, and as I drew out the map for Gi-hun’s character arc, I realized, this shouldn’t be the way this story ends — and this is a better ending, or the right ending, for this arc. And so there was actually a very drastic change in the ending compared to when I just had only a vague idea about the story, and then when I really got into the writing process.”

From what he is saying here, we almost wonder if Gi-hun would have originally done whatever he could to survive — but in the end, it feels like him dying in this way is right. It’s also a reminder that change does not come overnight! We still see the Front Man in the closing minutes of the finale, and it does make us wonder if he will still be running the Games; if so, is he going to make any changes?

What did you think about the events of the Squid Game series finale overall?

Do you agree that this was the right ending for Gi-hun? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

