Squid Game season 3 finale: Director on Cate Blanchett cameo

If you made it through all of Squid Game season 3, then you know one of the big surprises came during the closing minutes — and from Cate Blanchett!

As it turns out, the Netflix drama gave us a huge cameo in the finale, one that certainly suggests that the franchise may be looking to do a US-based show at some point down the road. Having a huge star play the recruiter is an obvious way to stir up discussion immediately … which could then lead to it actually happening.

So what went into the decision to cast Cate in this role? Well, it really just comes down to one simple thing here: Talent. Speaking per Tudum, here is what director Hwang Dong-hyuk had to say on the subject:

“And as for why Cate Blanchett, she’s just the best, with unmatched charisma. Who doesn’t love her? So we were very happy to have her appear … We needed someone who could dominate the screen with just one or two words, which is exactly what she did.

“During the shoot, she reminded me of what true talent looks like. Even with just a few looks and lines, her performance was mesmerizing … She was amazing at playing ddakji. I believe she successfully flipped the ddakji with her first try, and we were able to get that one long take right away.”

Will Blanchett eventually appear in an American version of Squid Game? It feels possible, especially with her playing a prominent TV role in Disclaimer not that long ago. It feels like with the right story, she (and a number of other actors) will be eager to be a part of this world.

