Squid Game – American spin-off: Is an announcement imminent?

We know that for months entering the Squid Game season 3 premiere today, there was chatter about there eventually being a US version. So now, are we actually seeing it come to pass?

Well, here is what we can say: Netflix has not made anything official as of this moment. However, we tend to think the casting of Cate Blanchett in the season 3 finale is a strong clue. Think about it like this: Would Netflix be that cool with this ending were they not planning to expand the franchise? They have every reason in the world to keep this going as long as they can, especially when it comes to the money and attention that they get from it. Add to all of this the rumors that David Fincher, one of the greatest living directors, could be involved in the US versions.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SQUID GAME videos!

So as we do look forward towards an American version, do not be shocked in the event that we hear confirmation within the next few months — we honestly could see something come out after the July 4 holiday. You want to give viewers a chance to really enjoy the ending of the original show and with that, you do not have to rush into saying more immediately.

Big prediction time

Our general feeling is that Netflix would like to have another Squid Game show (not including the reality TV version) between now and the end of 2028. This could eventually become a priority for them with that in mind — especially when you consider that one of their other huge properties in Stranger Things is also going to be coming to an end before too long. You have to do something to replace these shows eventually, right?

Related – See more discussion about Squid Game season 3, including the Cate Blanchett casting

Do you want to see an American spin-off for Squid Game, especially after the end of season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







