Squid Game season 3 finale: The surprise Cate Blanchett cameo

For those who were wondering what the future of Squid Game would be on Netflix following the end of season 3, let’s just say we have a clue. Not only that, but it is a pretty substantial one at the same time.

In the closing minutes of the show’s season 3 finale, we saw none other than Oscar winner Cate Blanchett actively playing a role in order to recruit new players to take part in a North American version of the games.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SQUID GAME videos!

Now, we should note that as of this writing, there is no formal announcement that suggests that an American version of Squid Game is actively coming. However, at the same exact time, we are cautiously optimistic that we are going to be seeing more. It feels like Blanchett would be an ideal addition to the world, though a lot could change from now until then and you can easily write her off. After all, the recruiter is not a necessary part of much of the series. (Or, another option is that she comes back and films a role in just a few weeks.)

Last we heard, the rumor was that David Fincher is actively involved in making the next version of the show happen, and it is certainly our hope that we get some more news on that in the next few months. We do understand why the powers-that-be at Netflix would want to keep it quiet for now, mostly due to the fact that they do not want to completely overshadow the end of Gi-hun’s story. Yet, at the same time, you can argue that the cameo itself does that already to a certain extent.

Related – What is going to be coming via Squid Game season 4?

Do you think we are going to see more of Cate Blanchett within the greater Squid Game universe after the finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







