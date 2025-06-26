Squid Game season 4: Why isn’t it happening at Netflix?

Given that tomorrow marks the official launch of Squid Game season 3 at Netflix, it makes sense to discuss season 4. Or, to perhaps be more specific, why we aren’t actually getting it.

So is there something super-specific behind this decision? It really just goes back to the creative team, who decided that this was going to be the end of Gi-hun’s journey. Even though this is one of the biggest hits in the history of the streaming service, it was not necessarily meant to even be more than one season at the time it first premiered! We are lucky to have as much of it as we do, and this is clearly a story that knows it is better to leave while still on a creative high.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SQUID GAME videos!

Now that we’ve said all of that … here is a reminder that this is likely not the end of the franchise. There has already been chatter about possible prequels or spin-offs, including one on the Front Man. Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has even spoken about telling a story set between the first and second season. Meanwhile, there were rumors months ago about David Fincher being involved in an American version of the series. The property is too profitable for Netflix to remain away from it forever, but it is fair to imagine that they will take their time developing and plotting out whatever the next version of it will be.

In the meantime, we do think there will be more of reality competition show Squid Game: The Challenge, which has been dormant for a little while as viewers enjoyed the second and third season of the scripted counterpart. We had a lot of reservations about the unscripted series, but it did actually turn out to be far better than we ever anticipated.

Related – Learn more now about Squid Game, including comments from Hwang about the future

What sort of future expansion of the Squid Game world do you want to see after this season?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







